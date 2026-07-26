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Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

CJP Protest Ends Will CJP Become a Political Party Saurav Das Breaks Silence After Protest Ends

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances on anti-paper leak laws, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called off its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar. As celebrations erupted, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the big question on everyone's mind: Will CJP transition into a formal political party to contest elections? Speaking after negotiations with government leaders, Saurav Das clarified that joining full-time electoral politics is not the immediate goal. Instead, the movement plans to go to the grassroots to hold whichever party is in power accountable to student aspirations. Meanwhile, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka dropped a intriguing hint, remarking: "Never say no to anything in India!"

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Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances on anti-paper leak laws, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called off its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar. As celebrations erupted, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the big question on everyone's mind: Will CJP transition into a formal political party to contest elections? Speaking after negotiations with government leaders, Saurav Das clarified that joining full-time electoral politics is not the immediate goal. Instead, the movement plans to go to the grassroots to hold whichever party is in power accountable to student aspirations. Meanwhile, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka dropped a intriguing hint, remarking: "Never say no to anything in India!"

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