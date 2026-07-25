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CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

Amid the NEET paper leak row, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as an education minister. His resignation followed weeks of nationwide student protests. Protesters held him accountable for the alleged examination irregularities.

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Amid the NEET paper leak row, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as an education minister. His resignation followed weeks of nationwide student protests. Protesters held him accountable for the alleged examination irregularities.

Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi
neet paper leak
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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students, Sonam Wangchuk for bringing 'regime down to its knees', netizens thank actor
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students
'Victory of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Political Paradox: While Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk's exit to bail out PM Modi
Political Paradox:Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk' exit
Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'
Kamal hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage' in dialogue with students
'Jhukti hai duniya...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
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