CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests
Amid the NEET paper leak row, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as an education minister. His resignation followed weeks of nationwide student protests. Protesters held him accountable for the alleged examination irregularities.
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Amid the NEET paper leak row, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as an education minister. His resignation followed weeks of nationwide student protests. Protesters held him accountable for the alleged examination irregularities.