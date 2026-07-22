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CJP Movement: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on July 20 protest crackdown plea, says 'don't waste our time'

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on July 20 protest crackdown plea

Amaal Mallik claims paid PR is being done against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 after mixed reviews for Arijit Singh song

Amaal Mallik claims paid PR is being done against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Calling protest a 'decisive battle', spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand

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Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Reacts To CJP Protest Says Rahul Gandhi Using Students

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence on CJP protest. He Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of exploiting students as ''political tools''. Pradhan alleges Rahul & Congress staged a protest outside PM Modi's residence.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence on CJP protest. He Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of exploiting students as ''political tools''. Pradhan alleges Rahul & Congress staged a protest outside PM Modi's residence.

Rahul Gandhi
CJP protest
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CJP Movement: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on July 20 protest crackdown plea, says 'don't waste our time'
Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on July 20 protest crackdown plea
Amaal Mallik claims paid PR is being done against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 after mixed reviews for Arijit Singh song
Amaal Mallik claims paid PR is being done against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2
Calling protest a 'decisive battle', spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand
Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka raises CJP's fourth demand
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