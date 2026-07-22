CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Reacts To CJP Protest Says Rahul Gandhi Using Students
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence on CJP protest. He Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of exploiting students as ''political tools''. Pradhan alleges Rahul & Congress staged a protest outside PM Modi's residence.
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence on CJP protest. He Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of exploiting students as ''political tools''. Pradhan alleges Rahul & Congress staged a protest outside PM Modi's residence.