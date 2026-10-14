CJP Protest Congress Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP Leaders Jailed For Tresspassing At Jantar Mantar
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the five-day judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site.
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the five-day judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site.