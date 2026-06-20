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CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Delhi Today Amid Heavy Police Security |Abhijeet Dipke

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Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Delhi Today Amid Heavy Police Security |Abhijeet Dipke

CJP to hold second protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. Protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence. CCTV cameras installed at and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring & deployment of Police videographers.

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CJP to hold second protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. Protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence. CCTV cameras installed at and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring & deployment of Police videographers.

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Cockroach Janta Party
abhijeet dipke
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