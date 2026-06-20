CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Delhi Today Amid Heavy Police Security |Abhijeet Dipke
CJP to hold second protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. Protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence. CCTV cameras installed at and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring & deployment of Police videographers.
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CJP to hold second protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. Protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence. CCTV cameras installed at and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring & deployment of Police videographers.