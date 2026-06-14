CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Bengaluru Today Prakash Raj To Join Peaceful Protest

CJP to hold protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park at 4pm Today. Actor Prakash Raj is set to participate in CJP protest. Raj post on X, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest''. The actor skipped the CJP's first Delhi protest, citing prior work commitments. Bengaluru protest comes after demonstration in Delhi followed by protests in Pune, Lucknow & Amritsar. CJP held protest in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Sunday morning. Activist Sonam Wangchuk addressed the gathering in Hyderabad. Nationwide protest launched demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over examination irregularities.