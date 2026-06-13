FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Mumbai Mayor demands ban on stand-Up comedy shows, slams Dr Sejal Pawar's remarks on Pranit More's show

Mumbai Mayor demands ban on stand-Up comedy shows, slams Dr Sejal Pawar's remark

Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release: ‘Pressure mein sab hi aate hain'

Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijit Dipke Announces Protest In Amritsar Today

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijit Dipke Announces Protest In Amritsar Today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijit Dipke Announces Protest In Amritsar Today

CJP will hold first protest rally in Punjab at Amritsar on Saturday. Abhijeet Dipke announced protest in video message posted on X. Dipke concluded his address with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh".

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

CJP will hold first protest rally in Punjab at Amritsar on Saturday. Abhijeet Dipke announced protest in video message posted on X. Dipke concluded his address with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh".

CJP
Cockroach Janta Party
abhijeet dipke
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai Mayor demands ban on stand-Up comedy shows, slams Dr Sejal Pawar's remarks on Pranit More's show
Mumbai Mayor demands ban on stand-Up comedy shows, slams Dr Sejal Pawar's remark
Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release: ‘Pressure mein sab hi aate hain'
Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release
IAF AN-32 crash in Assam: Five killed, copilot survives, court of inquiry ordered
IAF AN-32 Crash: Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar among 5 killed
US-Iran Peace Deal: Will Washington invest $300 billion in reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, unfreeze assets?
US-Iran Peace Deal Explained:$300 billion Iran Reconstruction Plan, frozen asset
'We're Joking about rapes now?': Uorfi Javed slams comedian Madhur Virli over viral rape joke
'We're Joking about rapes now?': Uorfi Javed slams comedian Madhur Virli over vi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement