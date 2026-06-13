CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijit Dipke Announces Protest In Amritsar Today
CJP will hold first protest rally in Punjab at Amritsar on Saturday. Abhijeet Dipke announced protest in video message posted on X. Dipke concluded his address with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh".
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CJP will hold first protest rally in Punjab at Amritsar on Saturday. Abhijeet Dipke announced protest in video message posted on X. Dipke concluded his address with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh".