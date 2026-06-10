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Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

CJP Protest Cockroach Janata Party Plans June 11 Pune Protest Over Dharmendra Pradhan Row

After its first protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party has announced another agitation in Pune on June 11, reiterating their demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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After its first protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party has announced another agitation in Pune on June 11, reiterating their demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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