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Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

CJP Protest BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Slams Cockroach Party For Negative Politics Youth Control

Hours after the Cockroach Jantana Party concluded first on-ground agitation, BJP president Nitin Nabin took a sharp swipe at the collective, saying the country's youth would not become puppets in the hands of those seeking to drag them into negative politics. Addressing an interaction with intellectuals in Ranchi, Nabin said India's youth were focused on nation-building and securing their future, asserting that no one could dictate the direction of the country's young generation, though he did not directly name the Cockroach Party.

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Hours after the Cockroach Jantana Party concluded first on-ground agitation, BJP president Nitin Nabin took a sharp swipe at the collective, saying the country's youth would not become puppets in the hands of those seeking to drag them into negative politics.

Addressing an interaction with intellectuals in Ranchi, Nabin said India's youth were focused on nation-building and securing their future, asserting that no one could dictate the direction of the country's young generation, though he did not directly name the Cockroach Party.

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