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Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba

Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film

CJP Protest: Abhijit Dipke Mocked For 'Feasting' On Kachoris, As Wangchuk Fasts, Issues Response

CJP Protest: Abhijit Dipke Mocked For 'Feasting' On Kachoris, As Wangchuk Fasts, Issues Response

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

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Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

CJP Protest Abhijit Dipke Mocked For Feasting On Kachoris As Wangchuk Fasts Issues Response

CJP protest over alleged exam irregularities has intensified in New Delhi. Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. A viral video showed Abhijeet Dipke allegedly eating bread pakoda.

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CJP protest over alleged exam irregularities has intensified in New Delhi. Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. A viral video showed Abhijeet Dipke allegedly eating bread pakoda.

CJP
Cockroach Janata Party
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