CJP Protest Abhijit Dipke Mocked For Feasting On Kachoris As Wangchuk Fasts Issues Response
CJP protest over alleged exam irregularities has intensified in New Delhi. Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. A viral video showed Abhijeet Dipke allegedly eating bread pakoda.
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CJP protest over alleged exam irregularities has intensified in New Delhi. Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. A viral video showed Abhijeet Dipke allegedly eating bread pakoda.