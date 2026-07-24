CJP Protest Abhijeet Dipke React As Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-day Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days. JP Nadda & Jitendra Singh help him take a sip from a cup to end his fast. Abhijeet Dipke expresses relief after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike. Dipke thanks Wangchuk for an "extraordinary courage & sacrifice" during the fast.