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CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

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India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

CJP Protest Abhijeet Dipke React As Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-day Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days. JP Nadda & Jitendra Singh help him take a sip from a cup to end his fast. Abhijeet Dipke expresses relief after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike. Dipke thanks Wangchuk for an "extraordinary courage & sacrifice" during the fast.

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Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days. JP Nadda & Jitendra Singh help him take a sip from a cup to end his fast. Abhijeet Dipke expresses relief after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike. Dipke thanks Wangchuk for an "extraordinary courage & sacrifice" during the fast.

Sonam Wangchuk
abhijeet dipke
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