CJP Protest: '8 kg Lost In 17 Days' Sonam Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates As Protest Enters 27th Day

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Zeenat Aman urges Centre to hold talks with Sonam Wangchuk: 'We must not...'

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Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

CJP Protest 8 kg Lost In 17 Days Sonam Wangchuks Health Deteriorates As Protest Enters 27th Day

Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 16th day. He has lost 8.2 kilograms since beginning the indefinite fast. His blood sugar dropped to a worrying 67 milligrams per decilitre.

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Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 16th day. He has lost 8.2 kilograms since beginning the indefinite fast. His blood sugar dropped to a worrying 67 milligrams per decilitre.

CJP protest
Sonam Wangchuk
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