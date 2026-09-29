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CJP News: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says, ‘CJP Should Become Istifa Janata Party’ | BJP

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Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

CJP News Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says ‘CJP Should Become Istifa Janata Party’ | BJP

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) should rename itself the "Istifa Janata Party" (Resignation People's Party) because it constantly demands the resignations of public figures.

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Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) should rename itself the "Istifa Janata Party" (Resignation People's Party) because it constantly demands the resignations of public figures.

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