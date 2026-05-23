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Updated: May 23, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

CJP News Sonam Wangchuk Calls Himself ‘Honorary Cockroach’ Urges Govt To Hear Youth Voices

Education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to the viral “Cockroach Movement,” calling himself an “honorary cockroach” while urging the government to listen to the frustrations and concerns of young people.

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Education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to the viral “Cockroach Movement,” calling himself an “honorary cockroach” while urging the government to listen to the frustrations and concerns of young people.

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