CJP News Condition In Delhi Police Wont Leak It Saurav Das Submits Address Proof To Court
CJP’s Saurav Das says Delhi address verified after SEM appearance. Ashutosh Ranka joins Das for surety checks weeks after release. Documents submitted on condition police would not leak them, says Das.
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CJP’s Saurav Das says Delhi address verified after SEM appearance. Ashutosh Ranka joins Das for surety checks weeks after release. Documents submitted on condition police would not leak them, says Das.