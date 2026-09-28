CJP News Ashutosh Ranka Reacts After Release From Detention By Assam Police | Himanta Biswa Sarma
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday evening said the “illegal detention” of him and other volunteers by the Assam Police has “finally ended”. He made the remarks in a post on X after being released along with the other detainees.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday evening said the “illegal detention” of him and other volunteers by the Assam Police has “finally ended”. He made the remarks in a post on X after being released along with the other detainees.