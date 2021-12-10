CJI NV Ramana pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana paid last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in Delhi on December 10. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mulayam Singh Yadav paid tributes to Gen Rawat. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also paid last respects to the CDS. The CDS and his wife lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 08.