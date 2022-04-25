Civil Aviation Ministry organises “Yog Prabha” to encourage Yoga for good health

To create awareness regarding good health, the Ministry of Civil Aviation organized a mega Yoga event named “Yog Prabha” at Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. More than 600 officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and its attached organisations including the Airports Authority of India performed Yoga. The event was graced by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr). V.K. Singh (Retd). Expert Yoga instructors demonstrated various Yoga mudras, the symbolic gestures that facilitate the flow of energy in the subtle body and enhance one’s journey within. At the initiative of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga. With almost two months until International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022 during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this event will help create wider awareness among the participants about the importance of Yoga in daily life.