Citizens are getting morning gifts every day in form of fuel price hikes Adhir Chowdhury

Amid skyrocketing prices of fuel and gas cylinders globally, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on April 07 slammed the Centre over the hike and said that citizens are getting morning gifts every day in form of price hikes. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We asked for a discussion on public issues but no heed was paid. Since the Central government had no answer on inflation, they adjourned the Parliament. They are making excuses for the Russia-Ukraine crisis for a fuel price hike. It's quite ironic that Finance Minister has said that they are getting crude oil at lower prices from Russia but every day we are getting morning gifts in form of a fuel price hike.”