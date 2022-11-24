CISF organises training session for staff dealing with autistic air travellers at Mumbai airport

CISF in collaboration with FFA NGO organised a special training session to train staff dealing with autistic air travellers. The 2-day training program was organised at Mumbai airport Terminal 1 on Nov 23. Autism is a condition where a person exhibits a different behaviour when touched or frisked. The training module will help CISF personnel be more courteous and caring while dealing with these passengers.