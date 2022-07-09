Cinamoroll grabs top position at Sanrio Character Ranking 2022 in Japan, most loved character

Cinnamoroll is the most loved Sanrio character for the third year in a row, as revealed in Sanrio Character Ranking 2022. In the past 6 decades, Sanrio has created many popular characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pom Pom Purin, Kuromi and so on. The ranking is voted by the fans from across the world. Interestingly, each country has its own idol. Sanrio focused on to global market based on deep analysis. Sanrio is taking its character creation to the next level. The firm is targeting education field and digital entertainment with a motive to bring smiles to all faces over the world.