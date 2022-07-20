Search icon
CII-EXIM Bank Conclave: Piyush Goyal calls on expanding India-Africa ties

Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on July 19 called for strengthening and expanding the India-Africa ties and said that India can offer emerging technologies to expand trade, commerce and investment in Africa. “India-Africa are natural partners. When we work together we can move mountains. India can offer emerging technologies that we are working on in India which can easily help expand trade, commerce, investment in Africa,” he said. “We concluded a CEPA with UAE, an ECTA with Australia. We are at advanced stage of discussion with UK and are looking for an enhanced partnership with Canada, EU, Israel and other nations. I want to invite African brothers and sisters to join us in this partnership,” Goyal said.

