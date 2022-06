CIE-IIITH commences summer 2022 cohort of deeptech, medtech, mediatech accelerator programs

Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the on boarding of 10 start-ups for the combined accelerator cohorts. Since the launch of accelerators in 2016, there have been over 20 cohorts, 26 start-ups in the domains of AI, Ml, IoT, digital health; about 55 per cent of them raising follow-on funding.