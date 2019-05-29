Chor ki dhadi me tinka Kailash Vijayvargiya on Mamata Banerjee backing out from PM’s swearing-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her plan to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony citing ‘untrue’ allegations of political violence in her state. Criticising her decision, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described the former’s situation as “chor ki dhaadi me tinka”. He said the TMC supremo was unnecessarily politicising a constitutional event. Earlier in the day, Banerjee decided to not attend PM Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony on May 30 after the BJP invited members of party workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal.