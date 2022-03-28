Choose your priorities, decide whether education is important or institution that allows hijab: Sumalatha Ambareesh

Reacting to the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Lok Sabha MP from Mandya of Karnataka on February 09 said that people should choose their priorities and decide accordingly whether education is important or institution that allows them wearing hijab. “Law of the land must prevail. You cannot defy court orders. The thing I find disturbing is that no one is disallowing hijab elsewhere. It is just a few institutions that have formed their own rules with consent of parents also. You should choose your priorities and decide whether education is important enough, or else you can choose an institution that allows you to wear hijab,” said Sumalatha Ambareesh.