Chithirai festival: Gold-plated 'Vahana' of Lord Kallazhagar brought to Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple

Ahead of annual ‘Chithirai Thiruvizha’ festival celebrations, a gold-plated idol of a horse, revered as 'Vahana' of Lord Kallazhagar was brought to Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on April 11. The annual ‘Chithirai’ festival commenced on April 05 with its traditional temple flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam, or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.