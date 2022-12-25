Chinmayi Sripada | Tunisha Sharma | Pankaj Tripathi | Bigg Boss 16 | Entertainment Wrap

Pankaj Tripathi has shared his first look as the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ankit Gupta gets eliminated in Bigg Boss 16. Shamita Shetty-starrer 'The Tenant' teaser is out, here's when the movie releases.