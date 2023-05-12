Chinas Shenzhou-15 astronauts enter Tianzhou-6 to unload cargo | Space video

China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts have entered the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft. They entered to unload goods and equipment after the cargo craft's docking with the orbiting Tiangong space station. Tianzhou-6 also carried clothes, drinking water and food -- including 70 kg of fresh fruits for the crew. which are about twice the amount delivered by the Tianzhou-5 cargo ship.