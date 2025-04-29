China Restaurant Fire 22 People Killed 3 Injured In Liaoyang City Restaurant Fire | China News

Restaurant fire kills 22 in northeast China's Liaoning. The fire at Liaoning restaurant also injured 3 others. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported this incident without giving any details on the case of fire. The fire broke out at 12.25 pm in a restaurant in a residential area in Liaoning Province. China's President Xi Jinping called the fire 'a deeply sobering lesson' and urged officials to quickly determine its cause.