Children with high exposure to air pollution have greater risk of ADHD: Study

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders occurring in children. According to a new study led by Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) researchers, children living in areas with higher air pollution and lower level of green space might have up to 62 per cent increased risk of developing ADHD. The study was published in the journal 'Environment International'. It found that children living in areas with a high level of air pollution due to PM 2.5 particles and very low levels of green space might have up to 62 per cent increased risk of developing ADHD. On the other hand, children living in greener and less polluted areas have a 50 per cent lower risk of developing the disorder.