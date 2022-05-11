Search icon
Children trapped inside Vishweshwaraiah Bhawan rescued amid fire: Patna DM

Two children, who were stuck in the fire at Vishweshwaraiah Bhawan in Patna were rescued, said Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate of Patna.

