Childrens Heart Hospital in Fiji signifies traditional relationship of country with India PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the launch of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji on April 27. Speaking at the inaugural event the Prime Minister said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with this launch event of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Fiji and the people of Fiji for this,” said Prime Minister Modi. “This is a symbol of our traditional relationship and another chapter in the shared journey of India-Fiji,” he added.