Children between age of 18 to 23 to be provided stipend every month under PM CARES scheme

While virtually attending the release of the benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 informed the children between the age of 18 to 23 who are eligible under the scheme, will be provided stipend every month. “If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. Rs 4,000 have also been arranged for each one of them every month through the scheme for other daily needs,” the PM said.