Children aged above 5 years should be vaccinated suggests Dr Faheem

While emphasising that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, suggested that children over the age of five years should get vaccinated against the disease. “Vaccines are helpful for children above 5 years of age and reduce 90 per cent of COVID deaths and even more in some cases. I appeal to people to take vaccines,” said Dr Younus, while speaking to ANI.