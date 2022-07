Chief Ministers cast vote for Presidential Poll

Chief Ministers of various states cast their votes for the 16th Presidential Poll on July 18. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik cast their votes for Presidential Poll in Lucknow and Bhubaneswar respectively. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cast their votes for electing the new President of India in their respective states.