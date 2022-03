Chief Election Commissioner rejects allegations of EVM tampering

As counting of votes for five states began on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra rejected the allegations of EVM tampering and said that EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents. “There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents,” said Sushil Chandra.