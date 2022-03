Chhattisgarh: Workers’ strike continues for 9th day amid raging fire in Surajpur forest area

Forest workers’ union strike in Surajpur on March 29 continued for the 9th day in a row amid raging fire in forest area. The union has made 12 demands including increment in wages and other facilities. Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer, Surajpur, Manish Kashyap said, “It has become challenging to douse the fire due to the strike but it is not as if the fire is out of control.”