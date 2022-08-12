Chhattisgarh: Walkathon organised by BSF in Raipur to mark 75 years of Independence

A walkathon was organised by the BSF to mark 75 years of Independence at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh on August 12. On this occasion, Inspector General of BSF BK Mehta spoke to ANI and said, “To mark 75 years of Independence, a walkathon was organised by the BSF today in Atal Nagar. We put on display our loyalty to the nation today. Around 2.5 km of distance was covered. Women and children also took part in it.”