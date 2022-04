Chhattisgarh: Three persons including woman drowned in Kukda dam

Three persons including a woman died after they drowned in Kukda dam on April 14 in Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh. The bodies have been recovered by the police. They visited Kukda dam for a picnic. “Three people including a woman died after they drowned in the Kukda dam in the Gariaband district. They had come here for a picnic. Their bodies have been recovered,” said Chandresh Singh Thakur, Additional SP Gariaband.