Chhattisgarh: Specially-abled persons making electronic devices under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Specially-abled persons in Jashpur, Odisha are making electronic equipment under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The electronic items such as bulbs, Bluetooth speakers, electric saving devices, power banks are being made by them. The scheme is intended to help them financially.