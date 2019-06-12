{"id":"2759913","source":"DNA","title":"Chhattisgarh’s Raipur gets Sikh museum","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A unique museum to promote Sikhism called ‘Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum’ opened in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Visitors can learn and know about the 10 Sikh gurus and other personalities related to history of Sikhism in the museum. The aim of the museum is to connect younger generation to the history of Sikhism. It also has a home theater where visitors can learn about Sikhism through films. Manager of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum Sandeep Singh said, “Children know about the Sikh Gurus but they need to learn about other personalities too. The museum has been made keeping that in mind.”","summary":"A unique museum to promote Sikhism called ‘Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum’ opened in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Visitors can learn and know about the 10 Sikh gurus and other personalities related to history of Sikhism in the museum. The aim of the museum is to connect younger generation to the history of Sikhism. It also has a home theater where visitors can learn about Sikhism through films. Manager of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum Sandeep Singh said, “Children know about the Sikh Gurus but they need to learn about other personalities too. The museum has been made keeping that in mind.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-chhattisgarh-s-raipur-gets-sikh-museum-2759913","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835292-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120616.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560326402","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759913"}