Chhattisgarh ‘Rescue Robot’ deployed to rescue 10-year-old boy trapped in borewell

Rescue operations continued to save a 10-year-old boy who accidentally fell in a borewell at Pihrid village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhatisgarh. A remote-operated borewell ‘rescue robot’ machine from Gujarat has been deployed on June 12 to rescue the boy. CM Bhupesh Baghel has been continuously monitoring the operation.