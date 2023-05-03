Chhattisgarh Rehabilitation Centre giving new lease of life to differently-abled

A Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) is distributing prosthetic limbs and specially-developed wheel-chair to differently-abled people in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. People from neighbouring states also came to the centre for the limbs and wheel-chair. With support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the PRRC is providing artificial limbs as well as specially assembled wheel-chair free of cost. They also provide training for the operation and balance of prosthetic limbs. “The centre prepares artificial legs, arms, callipers and other assistant equipment as per the need of patients. So far, the centre has provided over 5,284 artificial limbs as well as assistant equipment to around 3,781 patients,” said Ramesh Sharma, Director of Social Welfare Department. “Between April 1 and till date, the centre has provided 30 pieces of equipment to 26 beneficiaries. Recently, we have taken the measurement of 18 persons in the Dhamtari district,” said Manager Sharad Tiwari.