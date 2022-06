Chhattisgarh: Operation still underway to rescue 10-year-old boy stuck into borewell

Operations are still underway to rescue a 10-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh on June 10. The operations have been going on for 13 hours now. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out the rescue operation. The District Collector and SP were also present at the spot.