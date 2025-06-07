Chhattisgarh News Top Naxal Bhaskar Carrying ₹45 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh News: Top Naxal Bhaskar, Carrying ₹45 Lakh Bounty, Shot Dead In Chhattisgarh Top Naxalite leader Bhaskar, alias Mailarapu Adellu, with a cumulative bounty of ₹45 lakh, was killed in an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, during a joint anti-Naxal operation by STF, DRG, and CoBRA forces. Bhaskar, a key member of the Telangana State Committee (TSC) and Special Zonal Committee (SZC), was carrying ₹25 lakh reward in Chhattisgarh and ₹20 lakh in Telangana. His body was recovered along with an AK-47 and explosives. This is the third major Naxal-related success after the eliminations of Narasimha Chalam and Nambala Keshav Rao. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Operations are going on continuously and we are achieving success."