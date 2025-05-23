Chhattisgarh News After Basavaraju Encounter Who’s Next Police Respond | Chhattisgarh Encounter

Chhattisgarh News: After Basavaraju Encounter, Who’s Next? Police Respond | Chhattisgarh Encounter CPI (Maoist) Chief Basavaraju Killed in Encounter | What’s Next for the Maoist Insurgency? The death of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh marks a turning point for the Maoist movement. For the first time in decades, the group is left without a central leader, creating a major leadership vacuum. As internal factions debate the next leader and future strategy, Indian security forces view this as a major breakthrough—one that could accelerate the end of the Maoist insurgency as early as next year. Who will lead the Maoists now? What does Basavaraju’s death mean for the movement’s future? Can this shift bring lasting peace to conflict-hit regions?