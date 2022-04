Chhattisgarh: Naxals set seven vehicles ablaze in Bijapur

Naxals set ablaze seven parked vehicles near Mingachal River in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on April 18. No casualties have been reported from the site. Earlier on April 17, four police personnel got injured after Naxals opened fire on a police camp in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited.