Chhattisgarh: Naxal Victim Rehabilitation Colony constructed for Naxal-affected families in Dantewada

A Naxal Victim Rehabilitation Colony has been constructed on May 25 for the Naxal affected families in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh. This initiative was taken with the support of District Administration. Employment is being provided to the local women. About 20 shops have also been constructed by the district administration for the women. “With support of district administration, a rehabilitation colony, a one-of-a-kind initiative, has been built for Naxal-affected families those who surrender. Besides housing scheme, we’ve made arrangements to employ them, anganwadi for kids,” said Dantewada SP Siddhartha Tiwari to ANI. “1st phase work completed and 2nd phase work underway. Naxal-affected families have been provided with houses, anganwadis, employment opportunities. 20 shops allotted for employing those living in the colony. 36 houses made, we've a target of 100 houses,” said Dantewada Collector Deepak Soni to ANI. “We are thankful to the Chhattisgarh government for providing us with employment opportunities,” said women to ANI.