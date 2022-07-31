Chhattisgarh model is where everyone gets jobs CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on July 30 slammed Gujarat model of development alleging that it is about selling nation’s property and assets. “BJP government came to power by talking about Gujarat model but they're not discussing what exactly is this model. But we can see that the assets of the country are continuously being sold. Perhaps, that is what Gujarat model is - unemployment rose, poor became poorer,” he said. “The Chhattisgarh model is where everyone gets jobs, and everyone gets money in their pockets - that is the Chhattisgarh model,” added Bhupesh Baghel.