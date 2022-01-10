Chhattisgarh may witness around 2 lakh COVID cases during peak time: TS Singh Deo

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo expressed concern and said that the state may witness around 2 lakh COVID active cases during peak time. “At present, we have around 5,000 normal beds and about 8,500 oxygen beds. The number of beds with oxygen, HDU, ICU, ventilator support is about 5,000. There can be around 2 lakh active cases in the state during peak time,” he added.